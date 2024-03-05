Video: Do Umar Nurmagomedov and Muhammad Mokaev deserve title shots after UFC Fight Night 238?

Umar Nurmagomedov and Muhammad Mokaev both remained undefeated at UFC Fight Night 238, but their performances might’ve left something to be desired.

Nurmagomedov, No. 13 in the official UFC bantamweight rankings, earned a clean-sweep unanimous decision against Bekzat Almakhan but not before he was rocked in the first round and had to recover from a knockout. Mokaev, No. 8 at flyweight, claimed a unanimous decision by three scores of 29-28 in a fight with Alex Perez that seriously tested his will to win.

Considering neither Nurmagomedov nor Mokaev could score a finish, did either one break through enough in their respective divisions to earn a title shot? Our “Spinning Back Clique” of Farah Hannoun, Simon Samano and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered that with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

You can watch their discussion in the video above and check out this week’s full episode below on YouTube.

