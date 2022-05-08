Video: Ukrainian drones target Russian helicopter on Snake Island

Ukranian drones carried out a strike on Russian forces on the now-occupied Snake Island, new footage has shown.

In footage, the drones can be seen targeting a Russian helicopter as its dropped enemy troops on the island.

The video footage is just the latest in a series of raids carried out by Ukrainian forces on the island.

A seperate video released on Saturday appeared to show Ukrainian pilots carrying out a bombing raid on the island at high speed.

#Ukraine: The Ukrainian Air force is still alive- seen here are two Ukrainian Su-27 striking Russian facilities on the famous Snake Island in the Black Sea, in remarkable footage filmed by a TB-2 drone.



As we can observe, there is serious damage. pic.twitter.com/ogN3gOU8uJ — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 7, 2022

The Ukrainian military also released aerial footage of a strike on a Russian Serna-class vessel and structure on the island which has been occupied since late February.

Ukrainian official Anton Gerashchenko previously said: “Enemy units remaining on Snake Island remain without air cover and will be destroyed and burned out like cockroaches or locusts.”

Snake Island has become a symbol of resistance after an audio clip was shared online of defending troops shouting expletives at a Russian ship.

The soldiers were later captured but then exchanged in a prisoenr swap.

A Russian warship was also lost in the Black Sea afetr sutaining heavy damage.