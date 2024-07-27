Video: Ugly brawl breaks out between Mallorca and West Brom stars during club friendly

Nasty scenes unfolded at the West Brom training ground on Saturday afternoon as several players got caught up in a fistfight during a friendly between the English side and Mallorca.

Mallorca were in the English midlands playing their third of three friendlies on English soil, as they look to prepare for the upcoming La Liga season, which kicks off next month.

The players involved were Mallorca’s Samu Costa and West Brom’s Jayson Molumby. The incident occurred towards the end of the first-half, in which both sides found themselves goalless.

In images shared by Juanmi Sánchez, on X, which came from Balearic broadcaster IB3, the two players are shown to be squaring up to one another, before Molumby seemingly tries to headbutt Costa. The Portuguese man then took a swing at the Irish midfielder as both players go to ground.

The two were separated by their teammates and club staff before things could escalate any further.

The match eventually ended with a 1-0 win for Mallorca, as a goal from Antonio Sánchez won the match for the Spanish side in the 66th minute.

Take a look at how the incident unfolded below:

🤦‍♂️ El enganchón entre Molumby y Samú Costa…



📹 @IB3 pic.twitter.com/FPWDtpHy77 — Juanmi Sánchez (@JUANMISB97) July 27, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie