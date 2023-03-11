VIdeo: Is UFC women’s flyweight division on its way to being best in MMA?

After once being criticized as the weakest division in women’s MMA, the UFC flyweight division is thriving after a stunning title change at UFC 285 when Alexa Grasso upset Valentina Shevchenko to claim gold.

With Grasso (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) now holding the throne, the women’s 125-pound weight class is more compelling than ever with Shevchenko (23-4 MMA, 12-3 UFC) sitting in the contender column alongside the likes of the highly touted Erin Blanchfield and surging Frenchwoman Manon Fiorot.

Could a case already be made that the division is the best out there? Or has it already gotten there?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom and Farah Hannoun debated that topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. Check out their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie