Video: Should the UFC stop hosting fight cards at the Apex? Better yet, can they?

On this week’s episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel discusses the function of the UFC Apex in 2024.

There have been 16 UFC shows this year alone, eight of them at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Many fans and media have complained about the lack of audience and questionable quality of these events. Even UFC CEO Dana White said cutting down the events at the Apex is a must.

But will they? Or better yet, can they, given the quality of these cards?

MMA Junkie’s Matt Wells, Dan Tom, Mike Bohn, and host Danny Segura react to White’s comments about the UFC Apex and discuss the likelihood of seeing less of these events in the future.

