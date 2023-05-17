Video: UFC Fight Night 224 media day interviews

LAS VEGAS – The UFC schedule for May closes out Saturday with UFC Fight Night 224, which takes place at the UFC Apex with a full card that streams on ESPN+.

A strawweight main event serves as the final act on the card. Mackenzie Dern will take on Angela Hill in a matchup of fighters looking to take the next step forward in the division.

Before fight night arrives, though, 11 athletes spoke to reporters Wednesday at media day, and MMA Junkie was in attendance.

If you happen to miss any of the individual sessions on the live stream, check below for the archived videos of each media day.

Joaquin Buckley explains decision to drop to welterweight

Anthony Hernandez previews co-main event vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Emily Ducote discusses opponent change, catchweight fight

Viacheslav Borshchev fighting for his job vs. Maheshate

Michael Johnson motivated as ever after 13 years in UFC

Angela Hill ready to shine in main event

Mackenzie Dern opens up on 'crazy' camp with personal problems

Edmen Shahbazyan keen to continue winning ways

Loopy Godinez explains taking another short-notice fight

Andre Fialho plans more patient approach vs. Joaquin Buckley

Diego Ferreira returns from 17-month layoff with new look

