Video: Which UFC on ESPN 50 undercard performance stood out most?

UFC on ESPN 50 this past weekend fell right in the middle of a busy combat sports weekend, and although there wasn’t a ton of thrilling bouts on the card, a handful of performances stood out.

Outside of headliner Cory Sandhagen and co-headliner Tatiana Suarez winning their respective bouts, a number of other fighters on the card did their best to steal a sliver of the attention at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Who did the best job of captivating the audience and drawing intrigue into their career going forward?

MMA Junkie’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Mike Bohn, Farah Hannoun, Nolan King and host George Garcia debated on the latest edition of the show.

Watch the segment above, and Monday’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie