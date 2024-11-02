.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada – UFC Fight Night 246` ceremonial weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday's event.

The weigh-ins took place at Edmonton Convention Center, which is nearby to Rogers Place, which hosts Saturday's event (ESPN+).

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Video: UFC Edmonton ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs with Blanchfield-Namajunas, Mike Malott, more