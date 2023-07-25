Video: UFC’s Dustin Poirier makes young cancer survivor’s wish come true as part of ESPN series

While former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier continues to build his fight resume inside the cage, he mounts an impressive charitable legacy outside of it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent video released as part of ESPN’s long-running “My Wish” series, Poirier granted the wish of 17-year-old Alden Cary, a survivor of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Watching the UFC became a weekly ritual for Cary during his battle with cancer. Poirier quickly became his favorite fighter. After Cary was deemed by doctors to be cancer free, he was thrilled by the surprise of a trip to Coconut Creek, Fla., to meet Poirier and spar with him at American Top Team.

Learn more about Cary’s story and watch his meeting with Poirier in the full “My Wish” video feature above.

More UFC!

Video: UFC London performances worthy of some shine

Sean O'Malley: Israel Adesanya 'has been the best champ UFC's ever seen'

Ben Askren responds to 'coward' Jorge Masvidal's boxing callout, pitches Dana White on MMA rematch

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 291.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie