Video: UFC 310 final faceoffs with Rakhmonov's shove of Machado Garry and loaded lineup

LAS VEGAS – UFC 310 ceremonial weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday's event.

Now, in the words of Jon Anik, "One more sleep."

UFC 310 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+). The event is headlined by flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5 MMA, 12-3 UFC) vs. Kai Asakura (21-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC).

Perhaps the most anticipated bout, however, is the co-main event: a five-round welterweight affair between Ian Machado Garry (18-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) and Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC). The two welterweights, along with the rest of the card, squared off Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The main card is rounded out by a heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) and Alexander Volkov (38-10 MMA, 6-3 UFC), as well as two featherweight matchups, Dooho Choi (15-4-1 MMA, 4-3-1 UFC) vs. Nate Landwehr (18-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC), and Kron Gracie (5-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) vs. Bryce Mitchell (16-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC).

x.com

Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 14 scheduled matchups come face-to-face, and don't miss the photo gallery below.

Photos: UFC 310 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 310.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Video: UFC 310 final faceoffs with Rakhmonov's shove of Machado Garry and loaded lineup