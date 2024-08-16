Video: 'UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya' pre-fight press conference live stream (4 a.m. ET)

The UFC 305 pre-fight press conference takes place Friday, and MMA Junkie will have a live stream of the event beginning at 4 a.m. ET (1 a.m. PT).

The entire main card will be in attendance, including [autotag]Dricus Du Plessis[/autotag] and [autotag]Israel Adesanya[/autotag], who fight for the middleweight title in the main event, as well as [autotag]Steve Erceg[/autotag] and [autotag]Kai Kara-France[/autotag], who meet in the co-main event.

UFC 305 takes place Saturday at RAC Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 305.

