Did you miss the debut of UFC 305 "Countdown" or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now.

The segment takes a special look at the middleweight title fight between champion [autotag]Dricus Du Plessis[/autotag] (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) and former champion [autotag]Israel Adesanya[/autotag] (24-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC).

UFC 305 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. "Countdown" goes behind the scenes with the two fighters, and you can watch the full segment above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 305.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Video: UFC 305 'Countdown' for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya