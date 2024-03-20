Video: At UFC 301, Alexandre Pantoja faces surprise opponent Steve Erceg. Why this matchup?

UFC 301 has its headliner, and flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will be putting his title on the line against Steve Erceg.

Pantoja will get his fight on home soil in Brazil, while Erceg, No. 14 flyweight in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie men’s flyweight rankings, gets a crack at UFC gold after just three fights with the promotion.

How did we end up with this matchup? Is this a message to the rest of the flyweight division that were passed up for the opportunity, or was this simply a case of timing being in favor of the Australian flyweight?

Those were the questions asked about this matchup in this week’s “Spinning Back Clique” with Mike Bohn, Matthew Wells, Brian “Goze” Garcia and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and check out this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube or in podcast form.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie