Video: Was UFC 296 Colby Covington’s final title shot?

Colby Covington did a whole lot of talking, but not much walking.

Covington didn’t show up in a pretty uneventful unanimous decision loss against champ Leon Edwards at UFC 296. All of the brash, hateful comments he relayed over the microphone during fight week led up to a dud in his third undisputed UFC welterweight title fight.

The only “Chaos” Covington caused was at the pre-fight press conference when he showed up in a ridiculous costume resembling George Washington. That’s when he made an unsavory remark about Edwards’ dead father, which hit harder than anything he offered inside the cage in the pay-per-view main event.

After sitting out for 21 months for a title shot many believed he did not deserve, Covington put on a performance that UFC CEO Dana White said made him look “slow and old.” Will Covington, 35, ever get another shot at UFC gold?

That’s what our “Spinning Back Clique” of Mike Bohn, Danny Segura, and Brian “Goze” Garcia discussed along with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Check out their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss the most recent full episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie