Video: ‘UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland’ media day interviews

SYDNEY – The UFC 293, which takes place at Qudos Bank Arena with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+, goes down Saturday.

Before fight night arrives, though, notable athletes from the main card and preliminary are scheduled to speak to reporters Wednesday at media day,.

If you happen to miss any of the individual sessions, check below for the archived videos of each media day (Story will update throughout the session).

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 293.

Alexander Volkov previews co-main event vs. Tai Tuivasa

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie