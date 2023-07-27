Video: ‘UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ pre-fight press conference live stream (7 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – The UFC 291 pre-fight press conference takes place Thursday, and MMA Junkie will have a live stream of the event beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

The entire main card will be in attendance, including Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, who fight for the “BMF” title in the lightweight main event; Former UFC champs Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira, who meet in the co-headliner; as well as the remaining matchups of Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green, Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland and Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira.

UFC 290 takes place Saturday at Delta Center. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and ESPN+.

