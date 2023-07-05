Video: ‘UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez’ media day live stream (12:45 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – The UFC returns to “Sin City” on Saturday for UFC 290, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Before fight night arrives, though, the main card and featured prelim athletes are scheduled to speak to reporters Wednesday at media day, and MMA Junkie will have a live stream beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET/9:45 a.m. PT.

If you happen to miss any of the individual sessions on the live stream, check below for the archived videos of each media day.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 290.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie