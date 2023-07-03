Video: UFC 290 ‘Countdown’ for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Did you miss the debut of UFC 290 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now.

The segment takes a special look at the featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC) and interim champ Yair Rodriguez (16-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC), who meet in a title unification bout.

UFC 290 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

“Countdown” goes behind the scenes with the two fighters, and you can watch the full segment above. And don’t miss the entire episode in the video below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 290.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie