Video: UFC 284 cold open highlights Islam Makhachev’s dominance, Alexander Volkanovski’s challenge

History is on the line when the UFC returns to Australia on Saturday.

Friday, the UFC released the UFC 284 cold open video. The card features a lightweight title fight between champion Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) and featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC).

Makhachev will put his title on the line for the first time; he hasn’t lost in more than seven years. Volkanovski, who will go after a second concurrent title, hasn’t lost in nearly 10 years.

Plus, there’s an interim featherweight title fight between Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) and Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) with Volkanovski on a quest for a second belt at lightweight.

The video, with actor and regular UFC voice-over narrator Ron Perlman, goes heavy on the two title fights for the promotion’s first visit to Perth in five years.

UFC 284 takes place Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for lightweight title

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – for interim featherweight title

Randy Brown vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Parker Porter vs. Justin Tafa

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Tyson Pedro

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Josh Culibao

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Shannon Ross

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Blake Bilder vs. Shane Young

Elves Brenner vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

