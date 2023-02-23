Take this video tour of a dilapidated home in Belleville historic district near downtown

The city of Belleville is seeking a developer to rehabilitate a stately house in the Hexenbuckel HIstoric District that had been destined for demolition.

The two-story home, built in 1884, is at 107 E. D St. near downtown Belleville. The city bought it from St. Clair County for $795. The last owners abandoned it and forfeited ownership for back taxes.

City officials had scheduled the home for demolition, but they are giving developers a last chance to save the condemned home.

Four potential developers attended the mandatory walk through on Wednesday, February 22.

The developers now have until March 22 to submit proposals or the home will be scheduled for demolition.

The BND toured the home too. Watch this video to walk along with us: