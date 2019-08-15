Video surfaces of Conor McGregor punching bar patron for refusing his whiskey

Conor McGregor - Mayweather vs McGregor Scrum

Video surfaced early Thursday of former UFC champion Conor McGregor punching a bar patron, allegedly for refusing a shot of his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

The incident, according to TMZ, occurred on April 6 at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. McGregor apparently stepped into the pub to buy a round of his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey for the patrons, lining up glasses for each and pouring it himself.

One man apparently refused the whiskey, which allegedly led to McGregor throwing a punch at the man. Two other men immediately grabbed McGregor and removed him from the pub, but the incident was caught on camera, which TMZ published on Thursday.

There was no sound on the recording, so it was unclear if or what was said between McGregor and the pub patron that refused his hospitality.

The incident occurred in April, but the police in Ireland told TMZ that "no arrests have been made to date." So it is currently unclear if this incident will add to McGregor's already lengthy list of out-of-the-cage issues.

When will Conor McGregor return to the UFC Octagon?

McGregor hasn't set foot in the Octagon for nearly a year. After UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him in the fourth round at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, 2018, there was a post-fight brawl with both men involved. McGregor is now clear of a six-month suspension stemming from that incident, but has yet to book his next fight.

UFC president Dana White has said repeatedly that he won't figure out what is next for McGregor until after Nurmagomedov unifies his title with that of interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September.

Fans have often clamored for a trilogy bout between McGregor and Nate Diaz, who fights Anthony Pettis on Saturday in the UFC 241 co-main event in Anaheim, Calif. The outcome of that bout could affect whom McGregor faces when he returns to the Octagon.

