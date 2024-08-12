(Video): “Super agent” in London to attempt next Chelsea transfer after Pedro Neto

After securing the Pedro Neto to Chelsea deal last week, there is a super agent still in London speaking to Chelsea regarding another next big deal.

Chelsea are busy in the transfer window in these finals weeks, and they could be about to pull off another wild transfer deal from nowhere!

Things have all changed, and Chelsea’s deal to sign Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion is OFF! But they are now working on another Atletico player instead, Joao Felix!

Jorge Mendes in London

Super agent Jorge Mendes is in London now working on the Felix to Chelsea deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

He has said on his latest Playback show:

“Super agent Jorge Mendes is in London, he brought Pedro Neto to Chelsea, and then met with Chelsea, that’s when they started talking about Joao Felix.”

Wow, it’s all happened so quick and the news on this all came out late last night!