VIDEO: Stranger gets Ring call from UFC’s Paddy Pimblett apologizing for his dog’s ‘sloppy sh*t’

Danny Segura, The Blue Corner
·1 min read

Paddy Pimblett is a decent neighbor.

The UFC lightweight mustered the courage to ring the doorbell of a stranger and warn them about his dog taking a massive “sloppy sh*t” in their front yard during their nighttime walk. Pimblett asked for some water to wash away the poop, but unfortunately, the homeowner wasn’t there.

The homeowner recognized the UFC star and was cool about the situation, saying she’d take care of it when she got home. The whole thing was caught on a Ring camera and posted online.

Below, you can watch the hilarious interaction:

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

