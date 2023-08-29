Video: Who are the standouts in this year’s $1 million PFL finals?

In a few months, the PFL will make six fighters instant millionaires – though some already have had that experience.

The day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., the PFL’s 2023 playoff finals take place in Washington, D.C. Of the 12 finalists, two are trying to become repeat winners. Larissa Pacheco upset Kayla Harrison in 2022 to win the women’s lightweight season. This year, she’s at featherweight. And Olivier Aubin-Mercier won the lightweight season and is back in the final again.

Who are the standouts in this year’s field? And who did we expect to be fighting for $1 million, but is staying home, instead?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Farah Hannoun, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Danny Segura break all that down with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

