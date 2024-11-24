Video: Son has wholesome moment with Tottenham duo after Man City clean sheet

Tottenham shocked the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as Ange Postecoglou’s side hammered Man City 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium and captain Son Heung-min was delighted with his centre-backs.

Spurs were without their starting central defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero heading into the Premier League clash in Manchester and this was a major reason for many people predicting an easy win for Pep Guardiola’s men before kick-off.

Postecoglou opted to play Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin at centre-back and the duo did incredible to keep Man City and Erling Haaland out, earning a clean sheet as a bonus to coming away from the Etihad with all three points.

The Romanian’s performance was even more impressive considering he has been linked with an exit in recent weeks, while Davies was also tipped to leave the Premier League giants during the summer.

Tottenham’s defence has been a big worry for Postecoglou all season as the Australian coach’s style of play has resulted in the North London outfit conceding in most games, keeping just three clean sheets after 12 league matches.

This explains why Son was so happy after Spurs kept a clean sheet against Man City and the Tottenham captain was spotted having a wholesome moment with Davies and Dragusin after the match as the South Korean star put his arms around the centre-back duo.

Tottenham defence celebrate their clean sheet vs Man City. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)