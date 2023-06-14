Video shows travelers stranded in dark San Francisco airport after power outage

Airline travelers scheduled to go in and out of San Francisco, California, were stuck in SFO airport terminals after the building lost power Tuesday.

“SFO is currently experiencing a power outage in the terminals,” the airport tweeted out around 9 p.m. on June 13, 2023. “Airport electricians are on scene and are working to restore power to the affected areas. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as our crews work to resolve the issue.”

Bay Area media could not determine whether flights were delayed.

Officials said power began to return to some parts of the terminal before 10 p.m., and then was fully restored shortly afterward, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.