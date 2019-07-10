Wild video shows Seahawks bust Malik McDowell fight with cop after being hit with Taser

Malik McDowell is in trouble again.

This time there’s wild video showing the former Michigan State standout and NFL bust with the Seattle Seahawks fighting with a police officer in a convenience store after being hit with a Taser.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

TMZ obtained video that shows the February incident after McDowell was pulled over in the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Michigan.

According to the report, an officer pulled McDowell over after he saw his Jeep speeding and then spinning out.

Parking lot altercation shifts inside

Dashcam footage showed McDowell repeatedly asking for the officer’s supervisor after being pulled over in the parking lot of a convenience store.

McDowell then left his car against the officer’s orders and entered the convenience store, resisting the smaller officer’s efforts to subdue him.

McDowell was listed at 6-6 and 299 pounds during his playing days.

Once inside the store, security footage shows the officer warning McDowell that he’s going to use his Taser. After McDowell refuses the officer’s orders to get on his stomach on the ground, the officer followed through on his threat.

McDowell stunned, fights back

That’s when the already tense situation got out of control as McDowell responded to the stun gun by jumping to his feet and wrestling the officer to the ground.

The video below features violence and explicit language.

Story continues

#Seahawks 2017 2nd round pick, DT Malik McDowell, who's gotten released since, was captured on video getting into a crazy fight with a policeman via @TMZ



McDowell was eventually charged with 2 counts of felony assaulting and resisting.https://t.co/QFHA2x27uj pic.twitter.com/Nqcxy8ww7C — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 9, 2019

The officer was eventually able to subdue McDowell before backup arrived to help put him in handcuffs and lead him to a squad car.

Through it all, McDowell continued to ask to see the officer’s supervisor.

Multiple charges against McDowell

According to the report, McDowell was charged with two counts of felony assaulting and resisting, one misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

TMZ reports that lab tests showed that McDowell had a blood alcohol content of .189, more than twice the legal limit. The assisting police officer wrote in her report that McDowell reached for her gun in the altercation, according to the report.

Video shows a violent run-in with the law for Seattle Seahawks bust Malik McDowell. (Getty)

McDowell’s other legal troubles

This is not the only run-in with the law for the 23-year-old former NFL prospect.

McDowell was arrested on disorderly conduct charges in Atlanta in December 2017 after he reportedly emptied liquor bottles into a bucket at a night club after complaining that he wasn’t given the VIP service he said he paid for.

Outside of the club, McDowell got into a shouting match with police.

"I repeatedly had to give him instructions and at one point he threw himself down on the ground in a tantrum," a police report stated. "He immediately accused me of stealing money from him, while I began to search his person, before placing him inside my vehicle, as we are trained to do. I tried to reason with him but to no avail."

Police reportedly found stolen truck in his garage

Since the February incident in Michigan, McDowell has reportedly been charged with felony receiving and concealing stolen property after police found a $75,000 Ford F150 in his garage that had been stolen from a lot.

According to the report, McDowell told police that he bought the car off a random man on the street for $5,000.

McDowell’s rocky NFL road

McDowell, a defensive tackle, was drafted with the 35th overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Seahawks after a standout career at Michigan State. Sources told Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson that the Seahawks drafted McDowell despite concerns that came up in their evaluation process after he rubbed scouts the wrong way in a team interview.

McDowell never played a snap in the NFL after an ATV accident led to reported serious injuries before training camp of his rookie year. The Seahawks released him in March and are in the midst of a legal battle to recoup nearly $800,000 in signing bonus money.

More from Yahoo Sports: