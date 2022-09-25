Video Shows Police Officer Slamming Student Into Lunch Cart During Fight

A number of Texas police officers are under investigation regarding a video circulating on social media that shows an officer grabbing a student and slamming him into a cafeteria cart during a fight.

The fight, which appeared to involve several students, occurred inside the Nimitz High School cafeteria in Irving, Texas on Wednesday, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The video shows students squaring off and hitting one another as officers moved in to intervene.

One officer is seen grabbing a student and pushing them out of the way while another officer grabs a student, slamming them into a cafeteria cart and pushing them to the ground, the video shows.

You can watch the clip of the fight below.

Irving Police investigating excessive use of force in breaking up fight at Nimitz High School. pic.twitter.com/1QxKzXxAsR — Coki (@Zucoki) September 24, 2022

Irving Police Department officials said in a statement on Thursday that the officers’ use of force has sparked an internal investigation, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“The [department] reviews every use of force to ensure policies and procedures are appropriately applied,” the statement read.

One officer, who the department didn’t name, “will be reassigned” during the investigation, according to the newspaper.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

