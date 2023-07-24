Video Shows Police Allowing Dog To Attack Black Man Surrendering After Truck Chase

A Black truck driver was attacked by a police dog in Ohio after surrendering to officers following a high-speed chase, according to body-camera video obtained by multiple news outlets.

The violent arrest was first reported by the Scioto Valley Guardian, which obtained footage of officers after they tried to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer in Ohio on the Fourth of July because of a missing mudflap.

Driver Jadarrius Rose, 23, repeatedly refused to pull over, and was chased for about 25 minutes before spiked bars placed across the highway brought the rig to a stop.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Body-camera video shows Rose walking toward officers with his hands up after he steps down from the truck. He surrenders and complies with officers’ orders.

Truck driver Jadarrius Rose, 23 is handcuffed by an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer as a police dog is held back on July 4 in an image from police body camera video.

Truck driver Jadarrius Rose, 23 is handcuffed by an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer as a police dog is held back on July 4 in an image from police body camera video.

State troopers in the video can be heard telling the dog’s handler, identified as Circleville K-9 Officer Ryan Speakman, not to release the animal after he arrives on the scene.

“Do not, do not let them, don’t release the dog with his hands up,” an unnamed trooper shouts in the footage. “Do not release the dog with his hands up.”

Speakman yells at the trucker: “Get your ass on the ground or you’re going to get bit!” It’s unclear if he hears the order not to release the dog.

Once freed, the dog first charges toward a group of state troopers, then runs for Rose.

“Get the dog off him!” an officer yells as the Rose is pulled to the ground.

Rose can be heard screaming to get the dog off of him for nearly 30 seconds as it bites.

“Please, please get it off,” he yells.

The Washington Post reported Rose suffered significant bleeding on his arms during the attack and was treated with first aid at the scene before being taken to an area hospital. He told officers at the hospital that he had been delivering cargo to a location in Ohio and didn’t know why he was stopped.

The Circleville Police Department told the Post it had convened a board to review the use of force. Findings will be released at the end of the month.

Related...