Video shows moment delivery driver shot YouTube prankster as he’s cleared of charges for stunt-gone-wrong

Dramatic footage showing a food delivery driver draw a handgun and shoot a YouTube prankster in the chest during a confrontation in a busy shopping mall has been revealed in court.

The graphic video was played to a jury in the trial of Alan Colie, 31, who was found not guilty of aggravated malicious wounding for shooting 21-year-old Tanner Cook in Dulles Town Center mall in Virginia on 2 April.

The clip shows Mr Cook, who runs the Classified Goons YouTube account, harassing Mr Colie as he collects a delivery order from the mall’s food court, according to the Associated Press.

The prankster looms over Mr Colie as he plays a nonsensical voice recording while thrusting his phone into the driver’s face.

Mr Cook’s phone broadcasts the phrase “Hey dips*** quit thinking about my twinkle” repeatedly through a Google Translate app.

Mr Colie tries to push the phone away several times during the 30-second confrontation and says “stop” three times. He then pulls the handgun from a pocket and shoots the YouTuber in the lower left chest.

The gunshot sparked panic at the shopping mall, with terrified shoppers fleeing as they feared a mass shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Mr Colie pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated wounding, use of a firearm and discharging a firearm inside a building.

On Thursday, jurors found him not guilty of wounding and a second gun charge but convicted him on a separate charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling. A judge will hear arguments on whether the conviction should be set aside at a hearing later this month.

Mr Colie, who has been incarcerated since the shooting in April, testified in his own defence during the trial.

He said that he had feared for his safety, and had a licence to carry a concealed weapon due to the safety threats faced by delivery drivers.

Mr Cook was hospitalised after the shooting, and has since resumed filming stunts for his YouTube account which frequently attract the attention of law enforcement.