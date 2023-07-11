Video shows grizzly bear walking toward Montana hikers at Glacier National Park

A wildlife photographer documented the moment that a grizzly bear walked toward hikers at Glacier National Park in Montana.

A wildlife photographer captured the terrifying moment when hikers at Glacier National Park in Montana crossed paths — literally — with a grizzly bear.

Video recorded by Steve Franklin shows the massive bear ambling down a hill on a narrow path toward hikers on the Hidden Lake trail. Franklin told Storyful that the grizzly bear appeared from the trees at the top of the hill near Siyeh Bend.

As was apparent in the video, this particular trail was steep and full of rocks, making it impossible for hikers to step aside to allow the bear to pass. USA TODAY has attempted to reach Franklin for an interview.

"Dude, that's a grizzly's right behind you, dude," one hiker can be heard saying from a distance.

Thankfully, the bear decided at the last moment to change course away from the path and walk down the hill instead, leaving the group of hikers in peace.

It's estimated that there are roughly 300 grizzly bears living within Glacier National Park, according to the National Park Service. Grizzly bears are listed as a threatened species in the contiguous United States and are endangered in parts of Canada.

The bears normally avoid humans when possible. However, bear attacks do happen.

What to do if you spot a bear

While bears are not known to be particularly aggressive towards humans, the National Park Service suggests keeping a few things in mind in case of a bear encounter.

Here are some of their top tips:

Talk in a low, steady voice and do not scream or otherwise act suddenly.

Make yourself appear as large as possible.

Travel in groups and pick up small children upon sighting a bear.

If you encounter a bear in your own yard, do not leave the house. Ensure everyone is secure inside before banging pots or making other loud noises to scare the bear away.

If you see cubs, be extra cautious. Mother bears are very protective of their young. Do not approach, touch or interact with cubs.

