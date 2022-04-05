Video shows car driving past a safety arm as it collides with Brightline train in Aventura

A person bypassed a railroad safety arm and against traffic as their car collided with a Brightline train in Aventura on Monday afternoon, a security footage from a nearby business shows.

The unidentified driver was seriously hurt and transported to Aventura Hospital, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

At 3:11 p.m., emergency crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a call about a collision between a vehicle and a train in the area of 21500 E. Dixie Hwy, which is sandwiched between Aventura and Hallandale Beach. When officers arrived, Aventura police spokesperson Det. Carlos Rivas said they found a crashed 2008 Nissan near the train tracks.

#AventuraPolice *** TRAFFIC CRASH ALERT*** The Aventura Police Department is currently working a Train vs Vehicle Crash in the area of 21500 E Dixie Hwy. At this time there are no reports of a fatality. Please use an alternate route. Thank you for your patience. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/htPDIGkRqV — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) April 4, 2022

First reported by Local 10 News, the surveillance video shows the driver of a gray Nissan go around a white SUV, bypassing a safety arm in the down position and against traffic — before the train crashes into the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities did not provide additional information.

Brightline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recent Brightline crashes

While this could be the first reported Brightline train collision of the month, it’s certainty not the first one this year.

Here are some of the latest Brightline crashes reported in South Florida: