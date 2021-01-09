Video shows Capitol Police officer pinned by mob; FBI looking for man in Senate with zip ties, tactical gear

Rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol this week were still being identified Saturday as more video came out showing the chaos of the deadly mob incited by President Donald Trump.

Among those arrested was the rioter seen sitting at the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Republican legislator from West Virginia and a suburban Chicago CEO.

House Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment as early as Monday, likely an article alleging "incitement of insurrection."

Meanwhile, Trump was banned from Twitter late Friday "due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the social media company said, adding that there was a risk of "future armed protests" at the Capitol. Trump attempted to evade the ban by tweeting from other accounts, which have also been banned or had tweets deleted.

Earlier, he said he would not attend Biden's inauguration, an event for which ADL (formerly known as the Anti-Defamation League) says extremists have begun plotting their next coup attempt.

Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

2nd woman who died at Capitol was Trump supporter who followed QAnon conspiracy

Rosanne Boyland was a recovering drug addict who wanted to become a sobriety counselor and also believed in the baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and that Trump had won the election, her family told The Associated Press.

“It just spiraled,” her sister, Lonna Cave, told the news agency. Boyland was one of three people who died at the Capitol due to medical emergencies, according to police

However, there have been conflicting reports about how Boyland, 34, died after a friend told a local news she was trampled.

When asked to clarify Boyland's cause of death Saturday, Sean Hickman, spokesperson for D.C.'s Metro Police Department, told USA TODAY that "she is deceased due to a medical emergency."

An incident report provided to USA TODAY says that medical personnel responded as two Capitol Police officers were performing CPR in the Capitol Rotunda. The officers said that the person "was witnessed to collapse during the protest demonstrations" around 5 p.m., according to the report. She was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

Seattle police officers placed on leave after attending Capitol riot

Two Seattle police officers were placed on leave pending an investigation into whether they committed any criminal acts while in Washington during the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The officers were not identified, but Adrian Diaz, the city’s interim chief, said they had been referred to the Office of Police Accountability, the city’s independent police watchdog, to see if department policies were violated or if illegal activity involving Seattle officers needs to be investigated.

“If any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, I will immediately terminate them,” Diaz said.

Diaz added that the department supports constitutionally protected free speech, “but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer.”

Shocking video shows Capitol Police officer crushed by mob

New video continues to pour in showing the violence of Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol, including a clip shared by CNN of a Capitol Police officer crushed as the large mob pressed into the police line.

The video, according to CNN captured by investigative outlet Status Coup, shows the officer yelling out as he is pinned between the masses and the door.

The video shows one person trying to rip away his gas mask as he appears unable to move. The officer is also seen with blood in his mouth. CNN reported that the condition of the officer was unknown but that he answered affirmatively when asked if he was OK.

FBI looking for man in Senate with zip ties, tactical gear

Holding five pairs of zip-tie handcuffs, a man in head-to-toe paramilitary gear coursed through the upper level of the U.S. Senate Chamber on Wednesday, captured by a Getty photographer as a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the nation's Capitol.

While his identity remains unconfirmed by officials, the man was not with security, who'd recently evacuated U.S. Senators and Vice President Mike Pence from the floor below. Experts say he was among the rioters who disrupted U.S. Congress's certification of Trump's election loss with violence, resulting in five fatalities to date.

For two counter-terrorism experts, the photographs bring to mind a recent plot hatched by a Michigan extremist group to take politicians hostage.

"He's hunting for people," said Malcolm Nance, a retired Navy counter-terrorism intelligence officer of 35 years.

– Sarah Macaraeg, Memphis Commercial Appeal

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Trump supporters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who died after pro-Trump riot was veteran

U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, died Thursday from injuries he suffered during the pro-Trump riot that breached the U.S. Capitol. He had served overseas in the New Jersey Air National Guard in support of the war in Afghanistan, eventually attaining a lifelong goal of becoming a police officer.

Police have not confirmed the circumstances of Sicknick's death but said he "was injured while physically engaging with protesters" Wednesday.

Praise for his service poured in from family and elected officials Friday, and neighbors and coworkers recalled fond memories of his compassionate behavior, "kind face" and love of fishing.

Flags were at half-staff in his Sicknick's hometown of South River, New Jersey, on Friday.

– Grace Hauck, Courtney Subramanian, Michael L. Diamond, Susan Loyer and Paul Davidson

