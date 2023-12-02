New video shows Bobby Green scuffle with Arman Tsarukyan’s team in second hotel altercation

A second video of a separate-but-related physical dispute between Bobby Green and members of Arman Tsarukyan’s team has surfaced.

On the same day Tsarukyan released a video in which he approached and grabbed Green by the throat, footage of a second altercation appeared on social media Friday, first posted on X by THE MMA FORTUNE TELLER.

The video shows Green approach Tsarukyan cornerman Elvis Shakhbazyan in the lobby of the UFC on ESPN 52 host hotel in Austin, Texas, the city that hosts Saturday’s card. UFC welterweight Phil Rowe tried to diffuse the situation, but to no avail. Green swings at Shakhbazyan and mayhem ensues.

At one point, an unidentified individual sprints through the lobby, only to circle back around with a flying karate kick – and then sprint the opposite way.

It’s unclear when exactly this altercation took place, though both Shakhbazyan and Green appeared clothed in the same attire they wore when a separate altercation took place Wednesday. During that kerfuffle, Tsarukyan approached Green, who was seated doing a phone interview. Before long, things got physical and Tsarukyan grabbed Green’s throat. Tsarukyan later posted a video of the scuffle.

It is still relatively unclear what started the beef between the two teams, though Tsarukyan during the initial altercation indicated he felt disrespected by comments made by Green. The two fighters compete in separate bouts Saturday, as Tsarukyan faces Beneil Dariush in the main event after Green takes on Jalin Turner.

