Video shows 2022 Trump speech, not recent national address | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Trump addressing nation on June 16, 2023

A Facebook video shows former President Donald Trump delivering a speech and participating in a question-and-answer session.

"PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ADDRESSING TO (sic) THE NATION TODAY UPDATE - TRUMP NEWS," reads the caption of the June 16 video post (direct link, archive link).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The video was shared more than 300 times in three days.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

The video shows Trump speaking at an event on Nov. 19, 2022, not June 16, 2023.

Video from 2022

The video shows Trump addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition on Nov. 19, 2022. He discusses his vision for U.S.-Isreal relations and the future of the U.S., while also criticizing President Joe Biden.

During the question-and-answer session, he is interviewed by Matthew Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Norm Coleman, a former Minnesota Republican senator.

Fact check: Video claiming to show NATO troops in Ukraine predates the Russian invasion

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Politifact also debunked the video.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Post misrepresents Trump speech that is a year old | Fact check