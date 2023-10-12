Video shows 2021 march in Chicago, unrelated to ongoing Israel-Hamas war | Fact check

The claim: Video shows pro-Palestine march in Chicago in October 2023

An Oct. 9 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows an aerial view of a large crowd marching down an urban street carrying a Palestinian flag and chanting.

"Pro Palestine March in Chicago now," reads part of the text above the video, which includes the date "10/8/23."

Similar versions of the claim have been shared on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X, formerly Twitter.

Our rating: False

The video shows a 2021 march in support of Palestine in Chicago. It's unrelated to the Israel-Hamas war that began in October.

Video of march is more than two years old

Israeli and Palestinian supporters have rallied in cities across the U.S. in response to the Israel-Hamas war that has killed more than 2,000 people and injured thousands as of Oct. 12.

In Chicago, several marches have been organized in support of Palestine, with hundreds of Palestinians and their allies gathering outside the Israeli Consulate on Oct. 8.

But the Facebook video doesn't show one of these marches.

The footage was shared on X as early as May 16, 2021, with a caption saying it showed thousands of people in Chicago participating in a "victory march for Palestine."

According to local news outlets, such as the Chicago Tribune and NBC 5 Chicago, the May 16, 2021, march was led by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine in a call to end "ethnic cleansing." The demonstration, which was attended by thousands, was in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant organization Hamas at the time.

Fact check: No $8 billion aid package for Israel. False claim spreads from fabricated memo

Similar marches were also held in the city in 2021, according to other local outlets.

The 11-day conflict in 2021, which involved Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and rockets fired into civilian areas in Israel by Hamas, killed hundreds and ultimately resulted in a cease-fire on May 20, 2021.

The user who shared the post couldn't be reached for comment.

The claim has also been debunked by Reuters, PolitiFact and AFP.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video of Chicago pro-Palestine march dates back to 2021 | Fact check