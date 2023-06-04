Video shows 10-year-old fleeing Michigan police in stolen vehicle, arrested after crash

A 10-year-old was arrested after stealing a car and fleeing Michigan police last week, authorities said.

On May 27, Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call from OnStar, a connected service plan, reporting a stolen vehicle southbound on I-75 in Saginaw County, the Michigan State Police Third District said on Twitter Thursday.

Simultaneously, several people called 911 after seeing a child driving the stolen 2017 Buick Encore on the interstate. Once MSP troopers located the vehicle, they attempted to stop the car near the Birch Run exit, but the 10-year-old didn’t stop, MSP said.

“The trooper was behind the suspect for about a mile with lights and sirens activated while OnStar disabled the Buick, allowing for a safe stop,” MSP said.

MSP said the car was stolen from a residence on Hess Ave in Buena Vista.

Dashcam video captures the car being disabled, crashing into a guardrail

Police dashcam video shows the vehicle slowly veer toward the right lane before coming to a stop and crashing into a guardrail on the interstate after it was disabled.

The Trooper was behind the suspect for about a mile with lights & sirens activated while OnStar disabled the Buick, allowing for a safe stop. Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident. Note: there is no sound in this video. pic.twitter.com/nqSwdpm4eI — MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) June 2, 2023

Police said the child then exited the vehicle and ran from police before being arrested nearby. The 10-year-old was lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center, MSP said.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident,” MSP said.

