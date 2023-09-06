Video: Sean Strickland spars fan during UFC 293 open workouts, answers questions

Sean Strickland got the fans involved during his open workout at UFC 293.

Strickland (27-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC) challenges middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA, 13-2 UFC) for the title in Saturday’s headliner at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+.

During the open workouts Wednesday at Sydney Town Hall, Strickland invited a fan onto the stage for a quick sparring session. Check out the video below.

Sean Strickland just sparred with a fan at #UFC293 open workouts, as promised 😳 pic.twitter.com/4CMsbr7DWv — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 6, 2023

It’s not the first time Strickland spars with a fan. Ahead of his past main event against Abus Magomedov, Strickland ran into a fan in the street and invited him to come to his gym Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. Strickland was surprised that the fan actually showed up, and shared a video of their session.

After back-to-back wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Magomedov, Strickland earned a title shot after original No. 1 contender Dricus Du Plessis couldn’t make a quick turnaround from his TKO win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in July.

You can watch his full open workout session in the video above.

