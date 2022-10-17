New Video: Roger Stone Says Trump Will Get His 'Brains Beat In' If He Runs Again

Josephine Harvey
·2 min read
New Video: Roger Stone Says Trump Will Get His 'Brains Beat In' If He Runs Again

Republican political operative Roger Stone is seen in new documentary footage threatening to support Donald Trump’s second impeachment and saying the former president would lose if he tried to run again in 2024.

“I’m done with this president,” Trump’s longest-serving political adviser says on a phone call in the clip, reportedly filmed on Jan. 20, 2021. “I’m going to public supporting impeachment. I have no choice.”

“He has to go. Run again! You’ll get your fucking brains beat in,” he adds. It’s not clear who he was on the phone with.

Trump was impeached for a second time on Jan. 13, 2021, for inciting the riot on the U.S. Capitol. His Senate trial, which ultimately acquitted him, began the following month.

The footage was released on Saturday by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen, whose team was granted permission to shadow Stone for more than two years, including during the months when Stone was working behind the scenes to aid Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The Danish team’s documentary about that effort, “A Storm Foretold,” is slated for release later this year.

Guldbrandsen told the Daily Beast the footage was from President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day after Stone learned he would not be receiving a second presidential pardon to protect him from legal fallout over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Stone was already pardoned once by Trump in December 2020. He had been sentenced to 40 months in prison for multiple felonies, including witness tampering, lying to Congress, and obstructing the House investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016, but Trump commuted his sentence before it even began.

In another clip of Stone’s angry phone conversation released on Friday, he’s seen ranting about Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and calling Ivanka Trump an “abortionist bitch.”

Guldbrandsen said Stone made the call in a car in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Stone has called that video “fake” but admitted he is “not a fan” of Kushner or the former first daughter.

Stone’s cellphone rant was recently subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 committee but was not played at its Thursday hearing.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

