Video: Residents flee wildfires in Maui that have killed at least six

Video shows a ferocious wildfire roaring through the heart of Maui, destroying homes and businesses in a historic tourist town in Hawaii.

At least six people had been killed as of Wednesday, according to Mayor Richard Bissen.

Brantin Stevens shot cellphone video as he was on a boat leaving from Lahaina Harbor Tuesday afternoon.

There were reports of residents jumping into the ocean to avoid flames.

“Behind Maui on our way to big island. Our anchor failed due the gale winds and we were forced to go into the Lahaina Harbor to get away from the hurricane. The fuel dock was the only place open. When we tied up, the fire was quickly spreading toward Lahaina harbor. We had to push off to escape the heat and ash. The harbor quickly filled with black smoke. We made it safe to Lanai, “ Stevens told the AP.