Video released from inside Uvalde school, Akron declares day of mourning: 5 Things podcast

Taylor Wilson, USA TODAY
·8 min read

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Video from inside Uvalde school shows officers' delayed response

Disturbing video shows officers lingering inside the school for more than an hour. Plus, money and tech reporter Terry Collins has the latest update on Elon Musk and Twitter, the city of Akron declares a day of mourning for Jayland Walker, money reporter Bailey Schulz looks at impulse social media purchases and it's time for the biggest supermoon of the year.

Podcasts: True crime, in-depth interviews and more USA TODAY podcasts right here.

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning. I'm Taylor Wilson and this is 5 Things you need to know Wednesday, the 13th of July, 2022. Today, a terrifying look inside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School. Plus, more from the Elon Musk and Twitter saga, and more.

Here are some of the top headlines:

  1. The House January 6th Committee heard testimony yesterday from rioters who say they participated in the Capitol attack, following calls of former President Donald Trump. One apologized to officers at the hearing.

  2. President Joe Biden will begin his first presidential trip to the Middle East today, starting in Israel. He then heads to Saudi Arabia on Friday.

  3. And a judge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana has temporarily blocked the state's trigger law outlawing abortion. The move pauses the total ban on the medical procedure and opens the door for Louisiana's three abortion clinics to reopen.

The public has gotten its first glimpse at security camera footage inside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School as a gunman entered the building and as police lagged in the response. A warning, some of the following details are graphic and disturbing.

In the video, the gunman can be seen walking into the school moments after spraying bullets outside the building. He slows down to peek around a corner in a hallway before heading toward classrooms 111 and 112. Seconds later, a boy exits a bathroom to return to his class. As the kid turns a corner, he notices the gunman standing outside the classroom door and unloading a barrage of bullets. That boy then turns and runs back into the bathroom. He was later rescued by police.

The gunman enters one of the classrooms and children are heard screaming. Gunfire continues on and off and nearly three minutes later, three police officers arrive in the hallway. They rush toward the classrooms before a burst of gunfire and they then retreat. Eventually dozens of heavily armed officers gather in the school hallway. They would not rush in though and kill the gunman until an hour and 14 minutes after police first arrived on the scene.

The video's release has been controversial. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin supported its release while Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busby opposed it. Texas Department of Public Safety Director, Steven McCraw said the incident commander, School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo treated the situation as a barricaded subject instead of an active shooter situation.

The saga between Elon Musk and Twitter continues. The two are getting ready to head into a court battle over the sale of the company to the Tesla CEO. Money and Tech reporter, Terry Collins has the latest.

Terry Collins:

So on Tuesday, Twitter filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, claiming that the billionaire backed out of a $44 billion agreement to buy the embattled social media company. As you know, Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April, but he filed papers on Friday with the SEC wanting to walk away from the acquisition agreement. Now we have a Delaware court that could determine whether he has to buy the company that's seen both his stock and reputation plummet.

Twitter said that Musk signed that agreement to a deal and he just can't simply avoid it or abandon it. They say that he refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and their stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interest. To that end, Musk, in classic fashion, responded to Twitter's lawsuit with a tweet that said quote, "Oh, the irony. LOL."

The board has given their blessing that they want the deal. Certain investors and stockholders said they want the deal. So because it was Musk and they thought Musk on the surface had a genuine interest in buying the company. But now he wants to walk away. But there are many, maybe including like myself, that thinks that this is all going to lead to something maybe with the deal, maybe a lower price deal or restructured, some sort of negotiated deal.

I don't think we're quite done with this because a part of me and also others think that, "Well, if this were to happen, wasn't there a way that Musk could just do a buyout deal?" But I don't know if that's going to happen. I think this, now we're going to be in this quote, legal limbo, as Wedbush analyst, Dan Ives said. I think we're going to see some negotiations, some jabbing, some snark and a lot of other things while the parties, maybe in some way keep the lines of communication open and maybe try to find and come to some sort of deal.

So Wedbush analyst, Dan Ives told me that many are bracing for a fight as Wall Street views Twitter as having the upper hand. He thinks that Twitter's not holding back any punches and they're coming out swinging after months of turmoil and fiasco. This now starts what's going to be an ugly and lengthy legal battle. And after this suit, he said he would bet that Twitter and Musk may not be doing any champagne dinners.

Taylor Wilson:

For Terry's full story, check out a link in today's episode description.

The city of Akron, Ohio has declared today a day of mourning for Jayland Walker. Police shot and killed the unarmed Black man on June 27th as he fled police who were pursuing him for a traffic and equipment violation according to authorities. Akron City Council passed a resolution earlier this week declaring the day of mourning, while protesters continue to gather outside city hall.

[Audio from protest]

Protesters want reform, but police in the city have said they will continue with their current traffic stop and chase policies.

Do you ever wonder if TikTok or Instagram are reading your mind? Money reporter Bailey Schulz explains why it's so hard to avoid those impulse purchases on social media that seem to pop up right when you're thinking about them.

Bailey Schulz:

Yeah, so what we're seeing from market research firm, eMarketer, they forecast that US social media shopping will jump 25% to $45.7 billion this year. And that means more than half of the country's adults are making purchases directly on platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, things like that. So it seems like we are seeing a rise in this form of shopping.

From what I have heard from experts, these apps are kind of a perfect combination of just being able to put in front of you what you might want to buy, where these algorithms can be very strong and really nail down your personality, your likes, what might interest you. And so when you are constantly presented with items that are something that you would likely buy, that means that you have a better chance of perhaps buying more of those items.

I did talk to a couple of experts as well about just what the financial risks are of being on platforms like this and shopping on social media. And while it can take a dent to your savings, or perhaps if you're already in debt, so it could make things worse. So it's something to watch out for. But on the other hand, a lot of times these sort of quick impulse purchases are smaller items, costs maybe not that much money. And so it really depends who is doing the shopping, how much they're spending. There's just a lot of ways that it could look. So really hard to say just how much of a financial risk this is. It really depends on the person and what they're doing.

Taylor Wilson:

The biggest supermoon of the year is set to rise tonight in the Southeastern sky. July's full moon will reach peak illumination at 2:38 PM Eastern time, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. At that time, it'll be below the horizon still so the Almanac advises to look toward the Southeast after sunset to watch it rise into the sky. When the Earth's orbit brings it closer to the moon than usual, it's referred to as a supermoon, making the moon appear brighter and bigger than normal. In addition to being a supermoon, July's moon is also referred to as a buck moon because the antlers of male deer are in full growth mode at this time. And it's called the thunder moon because of summer thunderstorms.

Thanks for listening to 5 Things. You can find us seven mornings a week right here wherever you're listening right now. Thanks to producer PJ Elliott for his great work on the show, and be sure to tune in tomorrow when PJ speaks with Health reporter, Karen Weintraub about the latest organ transplant milestone: pig hearts to brain dead patients. Tune in then for more of 5 Things from USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disturbing Uvalde video released, Twitter sues Elon Musk: 5 Things podcast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Canadian women qualify for 2023 World Cup with 1-0 win over stubborn Panama side

    MONTERREY, Mexico — It wasn't pretty but Canada got the job done Friday in downing a stubborn Panama side 1-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Costa Rica's 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago earlier in the day meant beating Panama would secure qualification for the Canadian women with one group game remaining at the eight-team tournament. No. 57 Panama did not make it easy for sixth-ranked Canada on a windy night at Estadio Universitario. Canada dominated play with

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.