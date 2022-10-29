Video refutes Kennewick teen’s account of luring on her way to school. Suspect released

Charges have been dropped against a man accused of attempting to lure a middle school student into a minivan in Kennewick after evidence refuted the girl’s account.

On Oct. 19, the teen walked past a minivan near West 10th Avenue and South Benton Street.

She reported that a man got out of the van, approached her and grabbed her as he tried to coax her into the minivan, according to police reports.

She told officers she ran away and the man got back into his minivan and drove away.

Kennewick police arrested the driver, a man in his 20s, the same day and booked him into the Benton County jail on suspicion of luring and second-degree child molestation.

But when police obtained video that showed the incident, it did not support the girl’s claims, according to Kennewick police.

It showed a man who started talking to her while he sat in his car, according to police reports.

Kennewick police reported Friday the man was immediately released from jail and charges of luring and molestation were being dismissed by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kennewick police are continuing to investigate the conversation between the girl and the man.