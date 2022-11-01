Video: What’s a realistic option for Georges St-Pierre to return to competition?

Could we see Georges St-Pierre soon competing again in combat sports in some capacity? We could.

That’s because GSP is now free of the UFC. According to the former UFC two-division champion, his contract with promotion finally has expired five years after his last fight at UFC 217. St-Pierre had this to say about making a comeback at 41 in an interview with MMA Junkie:

“I could do something, but it needs to be something well organized, and maybe something where the risks of injury are to the minimum, not something that’s too crazy because my days of competing are over. If I do it, I will do it well and train my ass off. You never say never, but it needs to be in the right timing. We’ll see.”

That being said, what’s a realistic option for a GSP return to competition?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Danny Segura, Farah Hannoun and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered that question with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above and check out this week’s full episode below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie