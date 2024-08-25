(Video): “Other potential targets” – Romano drops surprise name back on Chelsea radar

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has thrown a surprise name back in the transfer hat for Chelsea this window as they continue to monitor names for the final week of the window.

It seems like Chelsea have a lot to do here though with outgoings being the priority and a lot of them to get done.

But they are also seeking opportunities to bring in another new striker, and Victor Osimhen from Napoli might just end up being far too expensive overall for them to get done. It’s not over yet though on Osimhen.

Duran back on the Chelsea radar?

I guess he never left it, but Chelsea seemingly moved on from their interest in signing Jhon Duran from Aston Viall this window. But Romano says that Chelsea still like him in his latest set of YouTube updates found above.

Romano says:

“Chelsea don’t want to pay crazy salary for Osimhen and he doesn’t want a loan, let’s see. Chelsea have also got a list of other potential targets, one they still like is Jhon Duran.”