Video of Jerry Jones' car crash shows scary collision in the middle of intersection

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fortunate to have walked away from his car crash without any significant injuries. Video of the crash shows a scary scene, in which Jones' car collided with another car in the middle of an intersection.

The video, which was obtained by TMZ, shows Jones' car hitting another car that was trying to turn.

The crash was caught on another car's dashcam. In the video, the driver of the car who captured the video said he was going to give the footage to both parties. Jones appears to check his knee at one point in the video, but looks mostly unhurt after the crash.

Jerry Jones spent time in hospital following crash

Jones, 79, was hospitalized following the crash. He was released a few hours later and was resting at home.

The crash was deemed "minor" at the time.

Sources say Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been released from the hospital & is home resting comfortably.



Jones was checked into Parkland hospital tonight after a minor accident, but that was done at the insistence of police, per sources.



“He is all good,” VP Stephen Jones said. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) May 5, 2022

Jones is "all good," per team vice president Stephen Jones. The Cowboys have not provided additional information regarding the crash or Jones' status.