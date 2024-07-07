(Video): “Not guaranteed” that Chelsea sign new striker due to one man

It is reportedly not guaranteed that Chelsea sign a new striker this summer transfer window, and that is down to one man apparently.

Chelsea will go into pre-season without signing a new striker, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest YouTube video last night.

And that is because Chelsea will see how Christopher Nkunku plays as a striker during the first games of the pre-season.

Nkunku, who is best as a number 10, will apparently be looked at as a striker in pre-season before Chelsea make any decisions on signing a new striker, despite many heavy reports of them trying to sign a new one at the start of this window.

They seem confused themselves

Seems that Chelsea don’t even know whether they want to really sign a new striker or not!

As you can see above, Romano said: “Chelsea wants to bring in one more striker, but it is not guaranteed because it will depend on how Christopher Nkunku does in the pre-season as a striker under Enzo Maresca. They also have Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson.”