Video: What’s next for Francis Ngannou after KO loss to Anthony Joshua?

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Francis Ngannou fell to 0-2 in boxing on Friday when he was knocked out by Anthony Joshua.

After pushing Tyson Fury to the limit in his debut bout in October, losing a controversial split decision, Ngannou was on top of the world. He got a dose of reality against Joshua, however, when he was outclassed and dropped twice before a final finishing shot put the lights out at Kingdom Arena.

It’s the first time Ngannou has ever been stopped in combat sports competition, and at 37, it would be a career-altering result.

Will Ngannou continue his path in boxing in search of his first win? Or should he return to MMA and finally make his long-awaited PFL debut?

Check out the video above for thoughts and analysis on Ngannou’s future after his knockout loss to Joshua.

For more on the fight, visit MMA Junkie’s hub for Joshua vs. Ngannou.

Anthony Joshua def. Francis Ngannou at Knockout Chaos

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 08: Francis Ngannou walks to the ring during his ring-walk prior…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 08: Francis Ngannou walks to the ring during his ring-walk prior to the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie