Video: What’s next for Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler after UFC 281?

The UFC 281 feature bout was an instant-classic banger in the lightweight division between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and former title challenger Michael Chandler.

The fight lived up to its billing as both all-action fighters brought the Madison Square Garden crowd to its feet over and over again. Both fighters were in danger at various points of the contest from striking damage and submission threats. Ultimately, Poirier put a stamp on the battle by tapping Chandler in the final round with a rear-naked choke.

Now that the dust has settled, it’s time to look ahead at where both fighters go from here.

Is Poirier, who has held a piece of lightweight gold, back in position to challenge the winner of UFC 284’s title bout between champ Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski?

Does Chandler, who is now 2-3 in his UFC run, still have a path to the title if he can get back on track?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Farah Hannoun, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Mike Bohn give their thoughts with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above and check out this week’s full episode below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie