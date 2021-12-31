Video: Neil Magny submitted in less than three minutes at FURY Pro Grappling 3
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Joaquim Silva had little issue putting away Neil Magny in a submission-only matchup between UFC veterans at Thursday’s FURY Pro Grappling 3 event.
Silva, who competes in the UFC lightweight division, managed to catch UFC welterweight Magny in a guillotine choke at the 2:47 mark of the matchup, which took place at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and streamed on UFC Fight Pass.
After using a couple of minutes to feel out each other’s style and the noticeable size disparity, Silva got a chance to latch a guillotine as the pair locked up. He made it count, forcing Magny to submit.
Check out the replay below (via Twitter):
Joaquim Silva takes out Magny!
🎙️ @MMAJunkieJohn | @FelderPaul | @CMPunk
[ #FuryPro3 | 🔴 LIVE NOW | 📲 on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/YDZJgWslya
— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2021
Magny is currently without a fight in the UFC. He has recently been pushing to fight the undefeated and heavily-hyped Khamzat Chimaev.
Silva, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout losses in his UFC tenure.