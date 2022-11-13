Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated outside UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden

Nolan King
·1 min read

NEW YORK – The anthology of Nate Diaz crowd fights built one clip greater Saturday outside Madison Square Garden.

Following the conclusion of UFC 281, Diaz was caught on video as he was separated from Conor McGregor ally and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

It’s unclear what sparked the altercation, though the rivalry between McGregor and Diaz is well documented. Neither Diaz nor Danis has commented since the altercation, which took place in front of a legion of fans as they exited the event.

Check out video of the scuffle below (via Twitter):

Diaz was most recently in the headlines for a similar reason, as he and his team were involved in a slightly physical altercation with Jake Paul’s team at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.

Other notable Diaz scuffles include a WSOF crowd brawl vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov and company, slapping a media member, and a press conference throwing contest vs. McGregor.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

